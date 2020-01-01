Inside Virushka, Saif and Bebo's royal New Year celebration. Pics and videos

Virushka and Bebo rang in New Year in Switzerland

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is celebrating the first day of New Year 2020 with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. They were joined by Bollywood couples Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Varun Dhawan with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Giving a glimpse of their New Year eve celebration, Anushka shared the photo on her Instagram and wrote, ''Happy New Year''.

As soon as the actress shared the photo, it started doing the rounds on the internet.

Besides this starry photo, Anushka and Virat also shared videos giving a sneak-peek into their midnight celebration.

Cheers to the stylish couple!

Earlier, Virushka send early new year wishes to their fans from a 'beautiful glacier'. In the video shared by Kohli, the cricketer can be heard saying, ''We are at this beautiful glacier and we thought we should record early new year wishes for you all."

"I hope you had a lovely 2019 and I pray you have an even better 2020. Here's wishing you all a very happy new year from both of us," Anushka joined in.

"Happy new year year. Lots of love," Kohli concluded.

Kareena Kapoor also kicked the New Year 2020 off like true royalty. She partied the night away with hubby Saif and few close friends. Accompanying them was their three-year-old son Taimur. Check out the cute family picture below.

Also, present at the party were Varun, Natasha and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress shared a cute video of Varun on her Instagram story. In case you haven't seen it yet, here you go.