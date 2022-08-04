Viral: 'Wink girl' Priya Prakash Varrier sings Kesariya from Brahmastra, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYA.P.VARRIER Priya Prakash Varrier sings Kesariya song in an Instagram video

A viral video showed actress Priya Prakash Varrier singing the Brahmastra song Kesariya in her beautiful voice. Priya had earlier become an overnight sensation after a video of her 'winking' from the film Oru Adaar Love? was widely shared on social media. Now, her cover of Kesariya has also received much affection from social media users and her fans. Many were surprised to find out about Priya's singing ability and praised her for the soulful rendition of the viral track Kesariya.

Priya Prakash Varrier sings Kesariya from Brahmastra

Priya enjoys a tremendous following on Instagram. From her reels to fashional photoshoots and travel diaries, everything she posts on the photo-video app has been a favourite among the fans. Now, Priya showed off her singing ability as she sang Kesariya from Brahmastra. In the short singing clip, Priya wore a printed, halter neck top as she seemed lost in the lyrics of the song while singing. The track has been loved by fans ever since its release. It is originally sung by Arijit Singh.

Kesariya song become s a rage among the netizens

Ever since Kesariya from Brahmastra has been released, it has become a rage among internet users. From song and dance covers, recreations of Kesariya are trending on various social media platforms. The love the track has been getting is truly overwhelming and it has fast become of the biggest hits of this year.

Brahmastra movie details

The upcoming film Brahmastra is touted to be a trilogy. It marks the third collaboration between director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor after the hits Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). Brahmastra is a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India's first original universe, the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world. Brahmastra- Part One: Shiva stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It will release in cinemas on September 9.

