Viral Video: Uorfi Javed lies in bed of roses, netizen asks 'inspired by Ranveer Singh?'

Viral Video: Uorfi Javed never fails to surprise people with her out-of-the-box dressing sense. From glass, razor blades dresses to wire co-ord sets and whatnot, the Bigg Boss OTT fame has left no stone unturned to create interesting and distinctive apparels. On Sunday, she treated her fans with yet another unusual look. This time the actress ditched her clothes and covered her body with just rose petals. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a video of herself in which she can be seen lying on a bed full of rose petals. Sharing the same clip, she added 'Roop Suhana Lagta Hai' song's remix version in the background and added red rose emojis in the caption.

Check out the video below:

Netizens reactions

The video has been going viral on social media platforms and has prompted fans to think if she created this video after being inspired by Ranveer Singh. One of them wrote, "Are you inspired by Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot?" Several fans dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Actress Ridhima Pandit also wrote, "Nice." A user wrote, "Reminds me of American beauty!"

Undoubtedly, this is not the first time, Uorfi experimented with flowers. Earlier also she had created several looks incorporating flowers in her attires and videos. Take a look:

Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has become the talk of the town ever since pictures of his latest photoshoot surfaced online. In the pictures, the actor went completely naked. Inspired by Burt Reynolds, in one of the pictures Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug wearing nothing.

