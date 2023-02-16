VIRAL VIDEO: Rakhi Sawant apologises to Sherlyn Chopra, solidifies friendship with hug and kiss

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@RAKHISAWANT Rakhi Sawant apologises to Sherlyn Chopra for previous disagreements

Following a public spat a few months ago, Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra are now friends, and they publicly celebrated their reconciliation with the paparazzi. Sherlyn publicly supported Rakhi on Wednesday in her battle with her spouse, Adil Khan Durrani, who is presently being held in detention. As they celebrated their bond in front of the paps, the two shared r numerous hugs, kisses on the cheeks, and cake cuts. Rakhi stated on Wednesday that Sherlyn is her old friend. . While speaking to the media with Sherlyn by her side, the actress further stated, "We did have some disagreements, and I apologise to my sister for that." "I adore you."

Sherlyn also revealed that Rakhi recently told her that an Iranian girl in Mysore fell into Adil's trap and he sexually abused her, and she realised the prince of her life had actually turned out to be the worst scammer in the world who deceives and cheats people.

Rakh earlier filed a police report against her husband Adil e, charging him of dowry harassment, domestic assault, and taking her money without her permission. Sherlyn referred to him as a "thug" contradicting her prior claim that Adil was the victim of Rakhi's pranks.

What happened between Rakhi and Sherlyn?

Rakhi was held by the Mumbai Police in January after Sherlyn stated that she had spread her offensive videos and pictures online. Rakhi and Sherlyn filed FIRs against one another for using offensive words last November.

