Viral video of BTS' V reacting to IU singing Love Me Again from album Layover | Watch

Popular South Korean singer IU recently performed BTS' V song Love Me Again and his reaction to the verse is going viral on social media. The clip basically brings out the tranquility in the surroundings, with her melodious voice. As soon as the clip was released by IU, fans couldn't contain their excitement. One user even suggested to do live versions always, because she sounds heavenly. Another user said, "IU's vocal and V's little dancing loving this!!". "Her voice is unbeatable, yes a masterpiece with high-pitched voice", wrote the third user.

Love Me Again is a melancholic soothing song. The lyrics "You left me, took those memories with you, but even now I can't let you go, let you go", is the perfect ballad song to listen to quietly. Love Me Again is the song from his album Layover. For the unversed, Layover is the debut studio album of BTS' Kim Taehyung and was released on September 8. Apart from Love Me Again, the album also includes Rainy Days, Blue, Slow Dancing, For Us, and the Slow Dancing piano version.

IU aka Lee Ji-eun is a singer,-songwriter, composer and actress. She was a trainee in Kakao Entertainment (previously named LOEN Entertainment) in 2007 and made her debut as a singer at the age of fifteen with her extended play Lost and Found in 2008. Her lead single Good Day from her 2010 album Real paved the way for her national stardom. She also achieved commercial success with albums including Real+, Last Fantasy, Growing Up, and IU...IM among others.

