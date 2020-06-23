Viral video Fact Check: Sushant Singh Rajput's trainer Samee Ahmed calls video of breaking gym equipment FAKE

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput and his trainer Samee Ahmed

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's trainer and fitness expert Samee Ahmed's video had gone viral on the internet in which he was seen breaking his gym after not being able to deal with the actor's sudden demise. The viral TikTok video had made Sushnat's fans worried for his trainer but now, he has rubbished the video stating, "in remembrance we don't break things but make things!!"

Samee Ahmed told India TV that the video is untrue and he hasn't broken any gym equipment. Rather, he has been remembering Sushant Singh Rajput by recalling his golden memories with him and their fun workout sessions.

Samee Ahmed has worked with Sushant in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The fitness expert had earlier revealed that he last talked to the actor on June 1 and it is hard for him to believe that Sushant is no more. Check out the actor's photos and videos with Samee here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput and his trainer Samee Ahmed

On June 14, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment. It is said that the actor was battling depression for the last six months and police also found medical prescriptions and medicines in his room. His post mortem reports stated that he died of asphyxiation by hanging. Sushant's last rites were performed at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai on June 15 in the presence of his family members and a few Bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Krystal Dsouza, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi and others.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family immersed his ashes in Ganga in their hometown Patna on June 18.

