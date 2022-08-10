Viral pic: Shah Rukh Khan holds wife Gauri Khan close as they pose with friends in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURI KHAN Shah Rukh Khan

A viral pic of Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan has taken the internet by storm. The actor who was recently in Delhi had a great time with his friends. Gauri shared a glimpse of their get-together. Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared the post which she captioned, "Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories... Fun evening with friends and family celebrating at @shalini.passi's."

Take a look:

In the group picture, the 'Baazigar' actor could be seen posing with his friends and with his wife standing beside him. Shah Rukh looked dapper in casual outfits. Gauri looked stunning in blue jeans and a white cardigan.

Netizens reactions

Soon after Gauri shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. "King and Queen" a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "May such happy moments keep on multiplying with time!" A fan also said, "Shah Rukh Khan you are the best."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURI KHANShah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have been married for 30 years now and they are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. Before marriage, they dated each other for a very long period, from their college days and the couple tied the knot on October 25, 1991.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURI KHANShah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Along with this, he also has south director Atlee's 'Jawaan' alongside actor Nayanthara, which is slated to release on June 2, 2023, and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.

Also read: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 6: Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor's episode premieres tonight; how to watch online

Raksha Bandhan first movie review: Twinkle Khanna bets Akshay's film will not let you leave theatre dry-eyed

-with ANI inputs

Latest Entertainment News