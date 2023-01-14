Viral: Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik sings Chota Bhaijaan after exiting house, fans say 'cuteness overloaded'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Abdu Rozik snapped in Mumbai

Abdu Rozik has exited the Bigg Boss 16 house. The Tajikistan-born singer was the first contestant who was announced to be part of the show and he won hearts all across the country and left a lasting impression. Unfortunately, Abdu's Bigg Boss journey has come to an end four weeks before the finale. After exiting the BB house, Abdu shot for host and actor Maniesh paul's podcast in Mumbai. Abdu greeted the media and fans outside the venue and his videos and photos from the time are going viral on social media.

Abdu Rozik exits BB 16 house

As per the reports, Abdu has come out of Bigg Boss 16 house due to work commitments. The show got an extension of several weeks but Abdu had some prior work commitments which he had to attend to. Earlier as well, Abdu had exited the house temporarily for some project. In one of the upcoming episodes of Big Boss 16, after Abdu exited the house, his friends Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan broke into tears. Abdu left the show with a smile and wished everyone luck.

Abdu sings 'Chota Bhaijaan'

After Abdu exited the BB house, he shot for Maniesh Paul's podcast. When his fans and media gathered at the venue, Abdu sang his viral song Chota Bhaijaan and posed for photographs. On being asked about his experience of shooting with Maniesh, he called the latter a 'funny' man. Reacting to the video, people flooded the comments section with high praise. "I am so addicted to watching abdu (sic)." Another added, "Abdu ko dekh ke positive vibes aa jati h (sic)."

Check out videos and photos of Abdu after his BB stint got over.

