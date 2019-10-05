Vinod Khanna once revealed in Aap Ki Adalat why he left stardom to become a sanyasi (Video)

Birthday Special Vinod Khanna revealed why he left stardom to become sanyasi Aap Ki Adalat

The legendary actor Vinod Khanna, who left a great impact on everyone with films such as The Burning Train, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Qurban, was born on October 6, 1946. On the special occasion of the veteran actor's 73rd birth anniversary, let's have a flashback to the time he left left stardom and comforts of life to seek peacefulness and spirituality.

Vinod Khanna in Osho ashram

The actor, who was born in Peshawar, called it quits to glitz and glamour to join the ashram of Osho in Rajneeshpuram in 1981 when he was at the peak of his Bollywood career. So why did he leave Bollywood to become a sanyasi? The actor once revealed it all in Aap Ki Adalat.

When India TV editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma asked why he suddenly decided to retire from Bollywood, Vinod Khanna said that he used to meditate even before his retiremnent and he wanted to observe and connect with himself.

Vinod Khanna also gave a reason for making a comeback to films after living a spiritual life. After Vinod Khanna left Osho’s ashram and returned to Bollywood, he said that returning to the movies was the easy part. Watch the video to know more:

Vinod Khanna died at the age of 70 after battling bladder cancer for years in 2017.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page