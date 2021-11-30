Tuesday, November 30, 2021
     
Vineet Kumar Singh marries long-time girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray, see wedding pics here

Vineet Kumar Singh has married his long-time girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray. The two got hitched on November 29. Sharing the happy news with his fans, the couple on Tuesday evening, shared the first photos from the wedding ceremony.

New Delhi Published on: November 30, 2021 21:13 IST
Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh has married his long-time girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray. The two got hitched on November 29. Sharing the happy news with his fans, the couple on Tuesday evening, shared the first photos from the wedding ceremony. Posting the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, “29/11/2021 Holding your hand I came so far. Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings.”

Soon after Vineet Kumar Singh shared the wedding photos, his friends, fans and colleagues rushed to the comment section to congratulate the newlyweds. While actress Aahana Kumra wrote, “Vineeetttt! Ruch!!!!!!! Congrats both of you!!!”, Saloni Gaur commented on the post writing, “Congratulations Vineet.” 

