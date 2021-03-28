Vikrant Massey tests positive for COVID-19, urges people to step out of their homes only if necessary

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKRANTMASSEY Vikrant Massey tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Vikrant Massey on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self quarantine. The actor took to Instagram to post the update. He wrote that he contracted the virus despite following necessary precautions while shooting. The 33-year-old asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested for the virus. Vikrant also urged people to step out of their homes only if necessary. While he had begun filming for Red Chillies Entertainment's thriller "Love Hostel" last month, it's unclear which project the actor was currently working on.

Putting up the post, he wrote, "Hello all, despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested Covid positive. In self quarantine. Requesting all those who've come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP. I'm taking the prescribed medications & adequate rest and currently doing fine."

He urged people to be careful and added, "Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, ONLY IF NECESSARY. " Taking to the caption, he wrote, "Kripya Dhyan De."

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19.

On the professional front, Vikrant will next be seen in thriller film "Love Hostel" and series "Switchh". On the related note, he and Sanya Malhotra began filming their upcoming crime-thriller 'Love Hostel'. The film is written and directed by Shanker Raman. It also stars Bobby Deol. "Love Hostel" is produced by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment along with Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films. The film is set against the backdrop of rustic north India and traces the volatile journey of a young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary.

Apart from this, he also has 'Haseen Dilruba' slated for release along with director Santosh Sivan's "Mumbaikar."