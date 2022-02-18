Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur are married! See first photos of newlyweds as husband and wife

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur wedding pics

Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey married his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Friday as per Hindu traditions. Several pictures of the couple from their D-day have surfaced on the Internet. Sheetal looked stunning as she chose to wear a red lehenga, while Vikrant complimented her with a white sherwani and pink turban. In one of the photos, they both can be seen sitting at the mandap with an elaborated decor of yellow and white flowers.

Take a look:

Earlier, a video from Vikrant and Sheetal’s haldi ceremony was shared by fan clubs. In which, they both had turmeric paste smeared on their faces and they were seen dancing to Desi Girl together. Afterwards, they shared a hug.

Vikrant and Sheetal have been in a steady relationship since 2015. They reportedly started dating each other after meeting on the sets of their web series Broken But Beautiful. Vikrant got engaged to Sheetal in a private roka ceremony in 2019.

On the work front, Sheetal has worked in shows such as Shukranu, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe and Chhappad Phaad Ke. Meanwhile, Vikrant was last seen in Haseen Dillruba opposite Taapsee Pannu. The movie was released on Netflix. He will be seen in the upcoming film Love Hostel opposite Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. The film shows the story of a couple who are on the run after marrying against the wishes of their families only to be hunted down by a killer, played by Bobby.