Vikrant Massey shares pics of fairytale wedding with Sheetal Thakur; Ranveer Singh sends blessings

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKRANT MASSEY, SHEETAL THAKUR Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur wedding pics

Highlights Vikrant and Sheetal dated each other for a long time

Vikrant is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Love Hostel

After getting hitched to his longtime ladylove Sheetal Thakur, actor Vikrant Massey has shared the first official pictures from their fairytale wedding. Vikrant took to his Instagram account on Saturday (February 19) and shared a heartfelt note along with pictures from their wedding ceremony. He wrote, "Saal saalo ka ye safar aaj saat janmo mein badal gaya. Is safar me humara saath dene ke liye bahut bahut shukriya. Sheetal evam Vikrant. 18.02.2022."

Take a look:

In the pictures, Vikrant looked handsome dressed in a white sherwani, while the bride donned a traditional bridal lehenga and gold jewellery.

Sheetal also shared a few pictures with the same caption.

As soon as Vikrant dropped the wedding photos, actor Ranveer Singh dropped several heart emoticons and wrote 'blessings', actress Taapsee Pannu wrote in the comments, "Finally! So so happy for both of you." Mrunal Thakur, Gauahar Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Kriti Kharbanda, Nakuul Mehta, Aditya Narayan and several others also congratulated the couple.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKRANT MASSEY Vikrant Massey shares wedding pics with Sheetal Thakur

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKRANT MASSEY Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur wedding

Also read: Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar dance their hearts out with Hrithik Roshan and others | WATCH

Vikrant and Sheetal had gotten married on Friday in Himachal Pradesh in a traditional ceremony. The duo, who featured together in the first season of the web series 'Broken But Beautiful', got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

-with ANI inputs