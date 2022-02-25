Vikram Vedha: Original 'Vikram', R Madhavan approves Saif Ali Khan's cop look in Bollywood remake

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN R Madhavan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha look

The makers of the upcoming neo-noir thriller film Vikram Vedha on Thursday treated fans with the first look of actor Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen playing a tough cop. Saif's 'Vikram Vedha' co-actor Hrithik Roshan introduced his character on social media. He shared a picture of the actor from the sets of the film and wrote: "Vikram".

In the image, Saif looks dapper in a classic combination of a plain white T-Shirt with blue jeans. Saif's macho and buff avatar as police officer Vikram in the film has fans swooning over the actor. R Madhavan, who plays the cop's role in the Tamil original Vikram Vedha, praised Saif's look in the movie. "Now this one I can’t wait to see.. it’s going to be a PARTY in the theaters. Awesome look Saif.. go get Vedha (sic)."

In Vikram Vedha remake, Radhika Apte is also playing an important character. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well. Hrithik and Saif are acting together in a film after 20 years, their last joint appearance being in Naa Tum Jaano Naa Hum (2002). This original Tamil blockbuster starred Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

A cult film in its own right, Vikram Vedha is based on the Indian meta-folktale Vikram aur Betaal and tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. Vikram Vedha will mark the actor's return as a cop after the massive success of 'Sacred Games', in which he played Sartaj Singh, a beaten-down cop with a second chance to prove himself.

The actor has already given audiences two different shades to quintessential cop roles and now, fans are calling for an encore on his cop avatar with Vikram Vedha. The upcoming movie is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. It will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

