Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan says, 'We need to re-look at Indian treasure of mythology and folklore'

The handsome hunk of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan has expressed his views on taking up on mythologies like 'Vikram Vedha'. The actor who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie feels that India as a country is culturally very rich and has a treasure of folk tales and mythology that can act as a fodder to tell stories on the celluloid.

The basic idea of 'Vikram Vedha' is based on the Indian mythological story of Vikram and Betaal. Elaborating on the same, Hrithik said in an answer to IANS, "To take something like this that we have all heard in our childhood and create this entire story of 'Vikram Vedha' and to use it as a device, it's so sharp." He further mentioned, "We have so many of such stories in our mythology and folklore. I think we need to re-look at this treasure, there's so much fodder in there from a storytelling point of view."

The Directors of the film, Pushkar-Gayatri, added, "What intrigues us as directors is that our mythology or folklore majorly have no demarcation about who is wrong or right. As creators, it's refreshing to install the stories that are in the grey zone". The movie will hit the theatres on 30th September 2022. Hrithik Roshan will be sharing the screen with the nawab of Bollywood, Sai Ali Khan.

The movie has already gained appreciation from none other than Hrithik's father himself. The film producer-director Rakesh Roshan reviewed the film. Taking to his Twitter handle, the senior Roshan wrote, "Saw Vikram Vedha TERRIFIC credit to the director, actors & the team WOW!". Not only him but Kareena Kapoor Khan has also shared her reviews about the film. Taking to her Instagram handle she shared a poster of Vikram Vedha featuring the leads and wrote, "Best film. Best actors. Best story, Best directors. What a film (red heart and fire emojis). Blockbuster".

Well, with all these reviews the excitement level has grown high. We can now just wait for the movie to hit the theatres.

