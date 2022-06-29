Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LOKESH KANAGARAJ/RISHI41829031 Vikram actor Kamal Haasan's BTS viral video doing 26 pushups at the age of 67 leaves fans stunned | WATCH

Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Vikram which has performed extremely well at the box office worldwide. The legendary actor is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing pictures and videos for his fans. Well, recently a clip of the actor went viral on the internet. In the same, the 67-year-old actor could be seen performing as many as 26 pushups. The BTS video was shared by Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj with a caption that read, "@ikamalhaasan sir's video as promised... He did 26...I missed recording the initial two." Not only this but he even added a line from the song Once Upon A Time that read, "The eagle has landed." The video captures Kamala Haasan doing the pushups against a prop cannon on the set of his film.

Just a day before, the director treated everyone with a short video of the actor's workout. Looking at the clip, it is clear that the same was shot when the action-loaded climax sequence was being shot featuring Vikram aka Haasan. He went into full beast mode in order to kill Sethupathi's Santhanam and his gang.

Have a look:

As soon as it was shared, it left the netizens excited. There were many who could not stop themselves from commenting on how fit the actor was. A person wrote, "Really, is he 67?," while another one wrote, "Much fitter than several younger actors." Another user commented, "He is the fittest actor in India, doesn’t need a six-pack."

There were many who pointed out that what he was doing was not exactly a push. Responding to the same, a fan wrote, "People who are criticizing these push-ups calling it that this not how it’s done are ignorant. He is pumping, people who regularly exercise can do this for a quick pump that's all. He can’t do a whole proper push-up routine and get tired before the scene."

Coming back to the film, it is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Vikram' features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Actors Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das also star in the film in supporting roles.

The action-thriller is a spiritual successor of the 1986 film of the same name. It revolves around a Black Ops cop team's mission of unmasking a gang of masked murderers. Haasan plays the role of an agent working for RAW, Arun Kumar. He is at times brutal and ruthless with criminals. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the movie.

Produced by Haasan and Mahendran under the banner 'Raaj Kamal Films International', the film hit the theatres on June 3.