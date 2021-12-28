Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VIKAS GUPTA/ ASIM Vikas Gupta indirectly slams Asim Riaz for judging Shehnaaz Gill's dancing video

Vikas Gupta on Tuesday slammed Asim Riaz after the latter's cryptic tweet on Shehnaaz Gill's dancing videos from an engagement party, went viral. Without naming anyone or posting any video, Asim wrote, "Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat..…. #Newworld." The tweet came after Shehnaaz was recently spotted partying at manager Kaushal Joshi's engagement ceremony. Taking a subtle dig at Bigg Boss 13 runner up, Vikas Gupta said 'When you loose any loved ones do you stop celebrating love from others. Life goes on and it should.'

Taking to Instagram, the TV producer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant wrote, "Everyone has their own way of dealing with grief and hurt. As we enter this world it's not just one relationship that you enter into thats your mother but then father your siblings grandparents relatives post which it's the family you choose Your friends Your mentors. Sometimes we are closer to our one than our others, friends than siblings love isn't and shouldn't be dependent on any basis. When you loose any loved ones do you stop celebrating love from others. Loosing a family member doesn't make you have bite of a cake from your best friends birthday party sometimes it's cause it's your fav choclate and you are hungry and sometimes it's cause you don't want your friend to feel bad."

"Life goes on and it should. #siddharthshukla isn't here anymore life may not be perfect as it was when he was there for his loved ones and maybe it will take a long time. Pls remember Our lives are as important as the lives of our loved ones if not more. The ones who can see #shehnaazgill dancing and smiling don't really know that this laugh and this coordinated dance isn't really her. I called her #khushi for a reason. She is doing so that she can make her friend's smile and can be part of their Happiness as they were there for her loss and difficult times. And @iamkenferns pls give her more colours for engagements and weddings," he added.

Shehnaaz Gill, who is trying to return to her normal life, recently attended manager Kaushal Joshi's engagement ceremony. Kaushal, who is also a producer, is reportedly marrying his long-time girlfriend Heena Lad. Apart from Shehnaaz, other celebs at the party were Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Paritosh Tripathi and Giorgia Andriani among others. Comedian Paritosh Tripathi dropped a picture with Shehnaaz, Kashmera and others from the occasion. She looked absolutely stunning in a shimmery black cocktail dress. In one of the videos, Shehnaaz can be seen dancing to 'Zingaat' song with others.

After the untimely death of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill has been staying away from social media. Shehnaaz Gill was completely devastated after the demise. For the unversed, Sidharth had died of a heart attack at the age of 40. He last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak.'