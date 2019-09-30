Monday, September 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Viju Khote Death: Ajay Devgn, Rishi Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs pay tribute to the Sholay actor

Viju Khote Death: Ajay Devgn, Rishi Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs pay tribute to the Sholay actor

Veteran actor of Marathi and Hindi films Viju Khote, who was popular for his Kalia character from the 1975 cult classic Sholay is no more. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2019 13:46 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Ajay Devgn, Rishi Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs pay tribute to the Sholay actor Viju Khote

Veteran actor of Marathi and Hindi films Viju Khote, who was popular for his Kalia character from the 1975 cult classic "Sholay" is no more. He was 78. Viju passed away early on Monday, family sources said. He is survived by his actor sister Shubha Khote, who was elder to him by five years. Their father Nandu Khote was a noted stage actor too, and he worked in movies during the silent era.

Viju Khote made his big screen debut with "Ya Malak" in 1964 and went on to do some of the most remembered characters in the Hindi film industry. In a career spanning almost six decades, Viju worked in over 300 films, including "Phir Hera Pheri", "Andaz Apna Apna" from the modern era besides some television shows and ads.

Renowned for comedy roles, Viju was famed for the evergreen reply to Gabbar Singh's Kitne Aadmi The? in Sholay. Do, Sarkar was the bumbling sidekick was Kalia's response, which said it all, that they failed their gang lord Gabbar Singh played by Amjad Khan.

Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and others paid their tribute to the actor through their tweets. Have a look-

 

(With IANS inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryEkta Kapoor releases teaser of super-natural drama Naagin 4 Next Story  