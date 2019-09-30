Viju Khote Death: Ajay Devgn, Rishi Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs pay tribute to the Sholay actor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn, Rishi Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs pay tribute to the Sholay actor Viju Khote

Veteran actor of Marathi and Hindi films Viju Khote, who was popular for his Kalia character from the 1975 cult classic "Sholay" is no more. He was 78. Viju passed away early on Monday, family sources said. He is survived by his actor sister Shubha Khote, who was elder to him by five years. Their father Nandu Khote was a noted stage actor too, and he worked in movies during the silent era.

Viju Khote made his big screen debut with "Ya Malak" in 1964 and went on to do some of the most remembered characters in the Hindi film industry. In a career spanning almost six decades, Viju worked in over 300 films, including "Phir Hera Pheri", "Andaz Apna Apna" from the modern era besides some television shows and ads.

Renowned for comedy roles, Viju was famed for the evergreen reply to Gabbar Singh's Kitne Aadmi The? in Sholay. Do, Sarkar was the bumbling sidekick was Kalia's response, which said it all, that they failed their gang lord Gabbar Singh played by Amjad Khan.

Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and others paid their tribute to the actor through their tweets. Have a look-

RIP. Viju Khote. Dear friend over the years. Though much elder,we used to bike together along with sister Shobha Khote ji,when I was young. Passionate and well informed about American films. We will miss you” Viju kutte aahe? pic.twitter.com/6e6KXaepFI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 30, 2019

Actors like Viju Khote were institutions by themselves. Their large body of work will always be remembered. I’m fortunate to have worked with him on quite a few films. RIP Sir🙏 My heartfelt condolences to the family. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 30, 2019

Saddened to hear about the demise of #VijuKhote Ji

May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kN984ER90U — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) September 30, 2019

A dear friend and a veteran actor Viju Khoté passed on today. May you rest in eternal peace. 🙏🙏🙏 — satish shah (@sats45) September 30, 2019

(With IANS inputs)

