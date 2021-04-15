Image Source : TWITTER/VIJAY VARMA Vijay Varma starrer OK Computer goes to International Film Festival Rotterdam

There is exciting news for the fans of the sci-fi series OK Computer as it will be screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), 2021. According to the official webpage of IFFR, the series starring Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte has been selected in the Bright Future Programme category. An ecstatic Vijay tweeted on Thursday: "#OKComputer is going to the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2021! We are thrilled and honored to be the first-ever TV series selected for the festival's Bright Future Program, dedicated to emerging film talent. Cheers Team @_PoojaShetty @NeilPage @Memewala @IFFR #IFFR2021."

The show imagines a near future where, for the first time, the Homo-Sapiens meet the Robo-Sapiens. It places viewers in the middle of a crime scene when a murder is committed by a self-driving car with Varma playing the role of cyber cell agent Saajan Kundu, who is trying to solve the complex case.

Vijay Varma had said he was attracted to the show's novel concept. "It was the first time that I read anything in which there were elements of science fiction, satire, comedy and mockumentary, all rolled up into one in an Indian context and milieu. So it was a very tempting script for me and I just grabbed it."

Another reason that made "Ok Computer" special for him was that it was Varma's first project as a leading hero. "The feeling that I can lead a show or a film has been inside me for a while. And then, it was also the audience that gave me the confidence to go ahead and take this chance. They have been showering love on me for what I have been doing for the past few years. They wanted to see me in more capacity.

The six-episode series focuses on the battle between ideologies, is being directed by Anand Gandhi, along with Pooja and Neil. It was released on March 26 on Disney+ Hotstar. 'OK Computer' features Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. OK Computer is written and produced by Anand Gandhi, the man behind critically-acclaimed movies like 'Ship of Theseus' and 'Tumbbad', along with Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar.

