Vijay Varma replies after Tamannaah Bhatia says 'you're first actor I'm kissing on screen'

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma caused quite a stir when they were seen sharing a kiss at the New Year party. Now, the duo, who is gearing up for the release of Lust Stories 2 put an end to their dating speculations by confirming their relationship. Opening up about her bond with Vijay, Tamannaah affectionately referred to him as her 'happy place' and stated that they are indeed dating.

Now, in a recent interview, Vijay discussed Tamannaah breaking her longstanding policy of avoiding on-screen kissing scenes, which she had maintained for 18 long years.

"I met Tamanaah for the reading at Sujoy Ghosh’s office. I think we broke the ice there. We shared our journey. She said 'I have been working for the last 17 years. I had a no-kiss policy in my contract.' And then, she was like ‘I have not done anything like this before.’ In the end, she told me that ‘you are the first actor I am going to be kissing on screen’. I was like 'thank you'," Vijay told Instant Bollywood.

A few days ago, during an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah spoke candidly about their bond and confirmed their relationship. She said, "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything."

"When something is so simple and you don't have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place," she added.

Although they had previously kept their relationship private, they were both quite active on social media, complimenting and reacting to each other's photos.

The film explores the concept of modern-day relationships, their complexities, and everything that comes with them. It is an anthology of four stories directed by ace directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh. It will release on June 29 this year. The first Lust Stories, released in 2018, had stories directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar.

