Vijay Varma breaks silence on dating rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia; actor shares a pic from 'lunch date'

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia made headlines after a video of them kissing at a New Year's Eve event in Goa went viral. After the video prompted dating rumours, the two appeared together at an award show. The two have remained silent and have chosen not to make any comments about it. For the first time, Vijay Varma has responded to their relationship rumours.

On Wednesday, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted together in the city. Vijay was dressed in a comfortable pair of brown cargo pants and a blue hoodie and Tamannaah was seen wearing all black. According to a news website, the two went on a lunch date. Vijay Varma took to Twitter to respond to the report that claimed that he was on a lunch date with Tamannaah.

Re-tweeting the news story, the actor shared a picture of his actual 'lunch date', filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. In the picture, he is seen pointing towards Sujoy Ghosh while clicking a mirror selfie. He wrote, "My lunch date‍ @sujoy_g."

The post garnered several reactions. One user wrote, "So you are basically saying that you and Ghosh Babu are ‘just good friends’? Btw, why does he look like as if he has been taken hostage?" Another user commented, "The rumour one was the better optio." A third user commented, "That was a good one."

The Darlings actor's sarcastic reply left everyone in splits. Netizens reacted hilariously to his tweet.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tamannah was last seen in the Netflix film 'Plan A Plan B' opposite Riteish Deshmukh. She was also recently seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer'. On the other hand, Vijay Varma delivered a spectacular performance in 'Darlings' and will also be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor in Sujoy Ghosh's next.

