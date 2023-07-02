Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s rare moments in a new video | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia exchange glances in a new BTS video from Lust Stories 2

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma who are dating in real life, have been receiving rave reviews for their sizzling on-screen chemistry in Lust Stories 2. The talented duo starred together in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in the Netflix anthology. While they continue to create a massive buzz for the same, a behind-the-scenes from the sets of their outing has gone viral that perfectly captured some rare moments between Tamannaah and Vijay.

The BTS clip of the duo was shared by Netflix India’s official Instagram handle. The 50 seconds long video showed several cute moments between Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia prepping together for their scenes.

In the video, Sujoy Ghosh is singing dramatically, “Daulat se Nahi, Taqat se Nahi, Mohabbat se Chalti hai”. It cuts to a scene from the film where Vijay says, Correct. In one of the segments of Lust Stories 2, Vijay and Tamannaah played ex-lovers.

The duo made their debut as a couple, by posing on the red carpet of the Lust Stories 2 premiere which was held recently in Mumbai. Both posed separately for the photographers but then made it a point to pose as a couple too. The couple couldn’t take their eyes off each other and were smiling ear to ear.

The films in Lust Stories 2 are connected thematically and shed light on relationships particularly those that are more passionate. The cutest part of the promo of the film was when Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted trying to hide their joy after finding out they were Lust Stories 2 co-stars.

The rumors of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship first started when the couple was spotted in Goa at a New Year’s party. Soon after, they were spotted together in Mumbai on many occasions.

Latest Entertainment News