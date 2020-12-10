Vijay to join hands with director Nelson for new Tamil film titled 'Thalapathy 65'

Image Source : TWITTER/SUN PICTURES Vijay join hands with director Nelson for new Tamil film titled 'Thalapathy 65'

Big Announcement for Vijay's fan, Sun Pictures on Thursday announced that they will bankroll actor Vijay’s next Tamil film, titled Thalapathy 65. The project will be directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar and will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Besides helming the project, Nelson has also written the film. He currently awaits the release of Tamil action comedy Doctor, which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Sun Pictures took to Twitter and wrote: “We are happy to announce Thalapathy @actorvijay’s #Thalapathy65bySunPictures directed by @Nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial #Thalapathy65.”

Nelson also shared a video of him and Vijay from their first meet at Sun Pictures office. He wrote, "Happy to announce my next film with @actorvijay sir."

While the genre of the project remains a mystery, the teaser released along with the announcement suggests that there will be a lot of drama as it involves guns and bullets in Thalapathy 65. This will be the fourth film of Vijay for Sun Pictures banner.

Meanwhile, Vijay currently awaits the release of his film 'Master'. Vijay will be seen in the role of a college professor with a violent past in the movie. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah. Master is produced by Xavier Britto and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Master is Bankrolled by XB Film Creators, has music composed by Anirudh. The film will release in theatres for Pongal 2021.