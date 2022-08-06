Vijay Deverakonda sips kulhad tea in Patna at Graduate Chaiwali's stall, Liger star thronged by fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GRADUATE_CHAIWALI Vijay Deverakonda poses with fans in Patna

Vijay Deverakonda landed in Patna for the promotions of his upcoming film Liger. The song Aafat featuring Vijay and Ananya Panday was also released recently and the former visited the city to meet and greet his fans. During his trip, Vijay enjoyed tea at the popular spot Graduate Chaiwali's stall and even posed for pictures with the owner Priyanka Gupta. Vijay was thronged by his fans at the tea stall and images and videos from the time are going viral on social media.

Vijay visits Graduate Chaiwali's stall in Patna

For his Patna visit, Vijay opted for a casual look. He wore a white linen shirt and baggy trousers with his signature chappals. He posed all smiles as he clicked selfies with the fans who had gathered to meet the Telugu star. Vijay and Ananya's Liger is a pan-India film and the two stars have left no stone unturned as they continue to promote the movie ahead of its August 25 release. Graduate Chaiwali owner Priyanka Gupta shared Vijay's pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Vijay also left a hand-written note for Priyanka and team Graduate Chaiwali. Interestingly in Liger, Vijay plays a tea-seller.

Fans love Vijay-Ananya's chemistry in Aafat song

Meanwhile, as Liger song Aafat was out, fans enjoyed Vijay and Ananya's sizzling chemistry in it. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, written by Rashmi Virag and sung by Tanishk and Zahrah Khan. Viewers weren't able to take their eyes off the screen seeing the two stars match steps and get all groovy in exotic locations. Aafat song is only a glimpse of Vijay and Ananya's electrifying chemistry in Liger.

Liger movie details

The upcoming sports drama Liger, directed by Puri Jagannath of Pokkiri fame, stars Vijay as an underdog from Mumbai who competes in an MMA championship. For Liger, he has collaborated with Bollywood actors Ananya Pandey, Ronit Roy and boxing legend Mike Tyson. The upcoming film is produced by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It will be released theatrically on August 25 in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

