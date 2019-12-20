Vijay Deverakonda's good wishes to 'brother' Varun Dhawan for Street Dancer 3D

Vijay Deverakonda promotes Street Dancer 3D

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda conveyed good wishes to Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D.

"Wishing brother @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @remodsouza @PDdancing and all the street dancers the very best for #StreetDancer3D... Releasing in Telugu on the 24th of Jan 2020," Deverakonda tweeted.

Ee life time lo idhi nenu cheyalenu, cinema lo chusi enjoy cheyatame 😀



Wishing brother @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @remodsouza @PDdancing and all the street dancers the very best for #StreetDancer3D



Releasing in Telugu on the 24th of Jan 2020. https://t.co/CTtA30ZPVx — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 19, 2019

Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the movie also features Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi in important roles. Street Dancer 3D is Varun and Shraddha Kapoor's second collaboration on the silver screen after ABCD 2, which also was helmed by Remo. The movie highlights India-Pakistan issues through the form of dance.

Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza.'

