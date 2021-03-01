Image Source : TWITTER/VIJAY DEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda presents first look of brother Anand's next

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Monday tweeted the first look of his brother Anand Deverakonda's next Telugu film, "Pushpaka Vimanam". Vijay uploaded the poster of the film and captioned: "Presenting the first look of #PushpakaVimanam! Younger boys continue to find talent and pick interesting stuff.. very happy to be associated with this film as Presenter! A dark comedy, some thrills and lots of laughs coming your way!"

In the next tweet, he wrote: "Congratulations to the entire team, you have now officially taken off."

Anand's film is directed by Damodar. According to reports Anand will be seen playing a government school teacher. He has earlier been part of films such as "Dorasani" (2019) and "Middle Class Melodies" (2020).

Meanwhile, Vijay is gearing up for his upcoming romantic sports film 'Liger' with Ananya Panday to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar made the annoucement for the film recently. Taking to Twitter, the director shared the update along with Vijay's first look and wrote, "All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed."

The film will be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.

(With IANS Inputs)