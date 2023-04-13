Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt note for Samantha ahead of Shaakuntalam’s release, calls her 'fighter'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAYDEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt note for Samantha

Samantha is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. The film is all set to release on April 14. The mythological drama features the actress in a never-seen-before avatar, which has piqued their curiosity for the project. Ahead of the release, Vijay Deverakonda has wished Samantha good luck.

On Thursday, Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram account and shared a heartfelt note for Samantha ahead of her big day. The actor referred to her as a fighter, emphasising how she pushed herself to do justice to each shot. His note read, "Sammy, You are so full of love, always wanting to do right, spread cheer, still giving your everything for each shot in a film as if your entire career depends on it."

The note further read, "The world might never know what a fighter you have been the past 1 year, always trying to put a smile and your best foot forward for your teams, films and fans even though your body needs a break, needs rest. I wish you all luck for #Shaakuntalam tomorrow. Your will and the love of millions will always keep you safe. It will all be well. Love always, vijay."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAYDEVERAKONDAVijay Deverakonda's Instagram story

Speaking about Shaakuntalam, the film is written and helmed by Gunasekhar. It is backed by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film, which is based on a well-known drama by Kalidasa called Abhignyana Shakuntalam, stars Samantha in the lead role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan in the role of Dushyanta, the monarch of the Puru dynasty. Other cast members include Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla.

The film's release has been postponed twice. The Telugu film was originally set to be released on November 4, 2022. Then it was scheduled to be released on February 17. Finally, it is set to be released on April 14.

