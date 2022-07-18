Vijay Deverakonda's Liger trailer to drop on July 21; actor says, 'It will create Havoc!'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Deverakonda's Liger trailer to drop on July 21

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to truly create havoc with the trailer of his upcoming Pan-India film Liger. The earlier two assets of the film that were released were one of his posters followed by the massy blockbuster song 'Akdi Pakdi'. While both the assets became the talk of the town, the actor is quite confident that the trailer will create havoc.

Taking to their social media, the makers of the film shared an exciting BTS video where they can all be seen deciding the spots for the launch of their extremely anticipated trailer in Hyderabad as well as Mumbai. The video has ignited the audience's anticipation, making it harder to wait for the true crossbreed's first Pan-India project.

Vijay also shared an exciting still of himself from the film saying, "In 3 Days. "HAVOC" #LigerTrailer #LigerTraileronJuly21"

The last poster of Liger, an eye-catching look dropped a few days ago on July 2, creating quite the stir across the country, setting records as it became the first ever poster to get the fastest 1 million likes and also had the actor trending on a social media platform continuously for over 24 hours with the poster. What truly left all in awe of Vijay's Pan-India fandom was when thousands of females took his surname and changed their Instagram handles to include Deverakonda.

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer will hit the big screens on 25th of August across India. It also stars Ananya Panday alongside him in the Puri Jagannadh directorial.