Vijay Deverakonda urges fans to 'leave medical masks for doctors, go for homemade options'

Vijay Deverakonda has a message for his fans

In an Instagram post, Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda urged his fans to use homemade masks and leave the medical ones for the doctors. His message came in the wake of medical professionals complaining about the lack of PPEs and masks. The actor asked Insta fam to use mom's dupatta or a handkerchief instead of mask. "My loves, hope you are all staying safe. Cloth face covering will help slow disease spread. Leave the medical masks for doctors and instead, use handkerchief, use a scarf of your mom's chunni. Cover your face, stay safe. #MaskIndia," the Arjun Reddy stars wrote in his latest Instagram post.

Even the advisory issued by the health ministry, people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties can use the handmade reusable face cover. It should be made of clean cloth available at home. “The face cover should be prepared in such a manner that it can cover the mouth and nose completely and can be tied over the face easily," the advisory stated.

Besides Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and other Tollywood stars are posting messages and videos asking fans to follow safety measures. Chiranjeevi even appeared in a video featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mohanlal, Sivarajkumar and Mammootty which was shot separately in their respective homes. It aimed at spreading the message of 'stay home and stay safe'.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda was shooting for his Bollywood debut opposite Ananya Panday before the lockdown was announced in Mumbai. Directed by Puri Jagannath, the untitled film is set to be wrapped up in 2020.

Latest News on Coronavirus