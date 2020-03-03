These photos from the sets of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film will make your wait harder

Telugu star Vijay Deverakondsa has become a popular name after his film Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. Soon, everybody wanted to sign Vijay for his debut in Bollywood and he reportedly got an offer from Karan Johar to star in the Hindi remake of his Telugu film Dear Comrade, but nothing works out. But the wait to see Vijay in Bollywood will finally end with Puri Jagannadh's Fighter. The pan- India film stars Vijay opposite Ananya Panday and the fans are already excited to watch them together. The actors are currently shooting for the film in Mumbai and they were snapped by Paparazzi’s at Versova Jetty.
Vijay and Ananya were snapped sharing an awkward hug as they took a jetty to their shooting location.
In the pictures, Ananya could be seen dressed in all-white attire. Ananya chose a white t-shirt paired with a white ripped short. While Vijay was seen wearing a grey t-shirt with grey pants and blue flip flops.
Earlier the duo was snapped shooting a bike ride scene on the street of Mumbai. The pictures from the mid-night shoot were shared by various fan pages of the actors on Instagram.
Ananya Panday had taken to Instagram to announce her association with the project last month.
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda, Annaya Panday starrer Fighter will be a pan India film. The Hindi version of the film will be produced by Karan Johar under his banner. The film will reportedly be shot in Telugu and dubbed in Hindi. Vijay will be lending his voice for the Hindi dubbing of the film.