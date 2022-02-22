Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna marrying this year? Actor's latest tweet goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TELUGUMOVIESPOS Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Rumours mills for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding have been active. While the actors have neither shared any information about their rumoured wedding nor acknowledged being in a relationship, the two are said to be dating for quite some time now. And now, if media reports are to be believed, they may tie the knot as early as this year. Several reports doing rounds on the Internet claim that Rashmika is very close to Vijay's mom and the alleged couple has already set the date for their marriage. however, a confirmation is yet to come from either of them.

At the same, Vijay Deverakonda's latest tweet has gone viral. Taking to his verified social media account, the actor wrote, "As usual nonsense..Don’t we just. (heart emoji) da news!" while the actor didn't mention what is he talking about, netizens think he was referring to his and Rashmika's wedding rumours. Fans posted screenshots of news pieces claiming the duo's wedding is on the cards asking the actor for clarification.

During a recent interview with indiatoday.in, Rashmika opened up about love, relationship and marriage. “For me, love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it’s both ways, not just one,” the 25-year-old told the website.

When asked if a marriage is on the cards, she said, “I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, it should be someone who makes you comfortable.”

On the work front, Vijay's upcoming movie 'Liger' will release in theatres soon. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' stars Ananya Panday and former professional boxer, Mike Tyson of the US, in the lead roles.

Whereas, Rashmika, who is basking in the success of Pushpa but is also looking forward to films like 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' in addition to some Bollywood titles too. The actress, also known as, National Crush, will be debuting in Bollywood with 2 big-ticket films - 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra and 'Good Bye' with Amitabh Bachchan. The projects are slated for release this year.