Vidyut Jammwal stresses the need to discuss sexual health openly to eradicate taboo

Bollywood action hero and martial arts enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal took to Instagram on Tuesday to highlight the necessity to openly talk about sexual health in order to eradicate taboo surrounding the same. The actor also shared a set of workouts on his YouTube channel, which he says will help rejuvenate blood flow and bring sexual energy back in the pelvic region.

"It's time we braved into the discussion about sexual health and Erectile Dysfunction. One in ten men can suffer from Erectile Dysfunction. Here's KalariSutra, a set of 19 exercises which if practised daily will help in rejuvenating your blood flow and bring sexual energy back into the pelvic region," Vidyut wrote in his post.

"Sexual health is a salient part of overall wellness and it should be talked about more openly so as to eradicate the taboo. Cheers to living a well-rounded life," he added.

The actor also informed in his post that the complete set of the workout video is available on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Vidyut is a trained martial artiste and has learnt kalaripayattu since the age of three. He has been a strong advocator of kalaripayattu, the Indian Martial arts and often takes to his social media accounts to share amazing videos of himself performing difficult stunts with ease.

Take a look at some of his incredible martial arts posts:

On the professional front, Vidyut will next be seen in the action thriller film "Sanak", which casts him opposite Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. The film is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Shah along with Zee Studios. It also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia. He also has "Khuda Haafiz Chapter II" in his kitty.

