Vidyut Jammwal shares memories of his 'Khuda Haafiz' shoot

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has shared fond memories from the shoot of his last-released film Khuda Haafiz. The romantic action thriller is inspired by real-life events. It revolves around a recently-wedded young couple from India, Sameer (Vidyut) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who decide to go overseas in search of better career opportunities. Under mysterious circumstances, Nargis goes missing in the foreign land. Sameer then attempts to find his wife.

Talking about his experience, the actor said "While we were shooting for a song in Lucknow for 'Khuda Haafiz' in the middle of the street, (co-star) Shivaleeka (Oberoi) and I were supposed to be on a bike and the camera was chasing us. There were hundreds of bikes all around us wanting to just say hello, it was difficult to shoot, but that's the vibe of India and that is what I really enjoyed."

The film is directed and written by Faruk Kabir and is scheduled to have a sequel. Titled Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II, the sequel is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2021. Khuda Haafiz will air on Star Gold soon.

Watch the trailer here:

Meanwhile, the actor has dominated Bollywood as well as South Industry with his brilliant performces. Viidyut enjoys a massive fan following and have won millions of hearts with his fitness techniques.

The actor on his 40th birthday said 'he wants to start the year ahead with a series of his art of healing'.

Vidyut presented live streaming of Kalari Chikitsa as a surprise for fitness aspirants. The actor shared the art of healing with his fans and followers.

Uploading the video on his YouTube handle, he wrote "Hello Jammwalion Family, I believe in the existence of a perfect being. As a practitioner of Kalaripayattu, I trust the healing systems of our body. Speaking to our organs and maintaining a sync of our 7 healing system will help us lead a perfect functional life."

