Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani part ways after 2 years of engagement? Here's what we know

Bollywood action star and fitness icon Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani were dating for the past several years. The two got engaged in the year 2021 in front of the Taj Mahal, the symbol of love. But now a piece of sad news has come about this couple's parting ways. It is reported that the couple has now decided to separate their ways. Both have broken up after two years of engagement.

According to a source close to IANS, Vidyut and Nandita were spotted together at Diane Panday's daughter Alana's haldi ceremony on Wednesday. However, during this, both of them kept their distance from each other. Social distancing is believed to be one of the reasons behind their distance, said a source present at the Haldi ceremony. However, the source added that they respect each other, are good friends and are always ready to help each other.

Both got engaged at the Taj Mahal in Agra. Neha Dhupia shared pictures of this engagement on social media. Both were looking very happy in the picture. The big diamond ring in Nandita's hand also attracted everyone's attention.

Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that Vidyut and Nandita were planning to tie the knot in London. According to a report in the Times of India, the couple is keeping everything hush-hush, much like their engagement news. The duo was likely to announce the wedding deets in the next 15 days.

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal's recently released Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha has impressed critics and fans alike. The film directed by Faruk Kabir is a sequel to 'Khuda Haafiz'. The thriller drama revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East.

