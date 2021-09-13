Vidyut Jammwal engaged to Nandita Mahtani, actor confirms: 'Did it the Commando Way'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYUT JAMMWAL Vidyut Jammwal engaged to Nandita Mahtani

Vidyut Jammwal has finally confirmed his engagement to Nandita Mahtani. Bollywood action star best-known for the 'Commando' films and exponent of the Kalaripayattu martial art, Vidyut Jammwal, and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani recently visited the Taj Mahal and their pictures together instantly sparked engagement rumours. While the duo refrained from talking about it, they took to social media today to confirm the news.

Vidyut posted pictures of them together and wrote, "Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21."

Nandita, on the other hand, said, "Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21."

Jammwal, who was critically acclaimed for his role in the 2020 action thriller film 'Khuda Haafiz', and Mahtani, who also runs the social network named Playground with actor Dino Morea, have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. The two have never publicly spoken about it. Mahtani, who's Virat Kohli's stylist and who was once married to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapoor, has previously been linked with the actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The pair's picture from their recent Agra trip has gone viral on social media.

Vidyut at present is busy shooting for the sequel 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha'. The film written and directed by Faruk Kabir, produced by Panorama Studios, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Hasnain Hussaini, is currently on the floors in Lucknow.

Recently, on one year of Khuda Haafiz's release, the actor expressed his gratitude sharing: "Khuda Haafiz felt like a breath of fresh air when it came to me. I remember being very excited when I heard the script and I was told about the scale at which it was meant to be shot. When the film streamed digitally, viewers embraced it and gave it so much love."

Talking about the sequel, the actor added: "It feels great to be shooting its sequel and celebrating one year of the memorable film that inspired the one I am shooting for right now."