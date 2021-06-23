Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED Vidyut Jammwal all set for Hollywood, signs with Wonder Street that manages Tony Jaa, Dolph Lundgren

Another feather to his cap! It was a proud moment for Vidyut Jammwal to be featured with names like Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee when one searches for 'top martial artists in the world' on Google. Now, the action star has signed up with the reputed Hollywood talent management agency Wonder Street, known to represent international action heroes such as Tony Jaa, Michael Jaa White and Dolph Lundgren. Vidyut will be represented by Christine and Mark Holder.

Last year, through his chat segment X-Rayed By Vidyut, the Khuda Haafiz actor interacted with action icons world over, who took their passion for martial arts across the borders of their countries. While Vidyut has been doing the same with Kalaripayattu, Hollywood now comes along as another vast avenue to explore for the fitness star. He is a trained martial artiste and has learnt kalaripayattu since the age of three. He has been a strong advocator of kalaripayattu, the Indian Martial arts and often takes to his social media accounts to share amazing videos of himself performing difficult stunts with ease.

As the industry beckons him, Jammwal is all set to put India on the global map through his work in the West.

The big move comes for the action star and martial artist following his string successes which includes the Commando series, Khuda Haafiz and Junglee. He has ventured into film production with his own banner Action Hero Films this year. The source reveals that he is in talks with a few prominent Hollywood producers for a collaboration with his production house.

Talking about his association with Wonder Street, Jammwal says, "I'm excited to be associated with some of the hardest working people of Hollywood."

Meanwhile, Jammwal's upcoming films include Sanak and Khuda Haafiz Chapter II.

