Vidya Balan's debut production Natkhat to premiere in digital film fest on June 2

Actress Vidya Balan is excited about her debut as a producer with the film "Natkhat", which will be screened on June 2 at the digital film festival named ‘We Are One: A Global Film Festival.

"Due to this unimaginable and mind-numbing COVID-19 crisis, while film festivals across the globe have been cancelled, digital festivals such as 'We Are One' come as a hope for viewers and filmmakers. I am really happy and excited to showcase our film on this platform. ‘Natkhat' is a very special film because it addresses something that is extremely pertinent in these times while also delivering a strong message," Vidya said.

The 10-day digital film festival will be hosted on YouTube and will encompass programming from 20 festivals, including Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance, Toronto, New York, BFI London, Karlovy Vary, Locarno, Mumbai Film Festival, and more.

The film addresses patriarchy and toxic masculinity, while dealing with several issues such as gender inequality, rape culture, and domestic violence.

Apart from producing, Vidya also plays the protagonist in the film.

Written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyaas, and associate-produced Sanaya Irani Zohrabi, "Natkhat" is directed by Shaan Vyas and jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

The festival is intended to raise funds that will be sent to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-producer Ronnie Screwvala said: "These platforms are truly making a difference by bringing people together even during these trying times. The donations from the festival will go to the World Health Organization and I am happy that our film is going to be screened on such a platform."

