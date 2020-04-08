VIDEOS: Sonam Kapoor does husband Anand Ahuja's hair, treats him with a kiss

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor does husband Anand Ahuja's hair, treats him with a kiss

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are making the most of this quarantine period by making special memories with each other. On Tuesday, Anand took to his Instagram stories to share the video of wife Sonam doing his hair. In the video, he is seen recording as the actress is busy setting his hair. Later she also asks him to keep it as it is and treat him with a kiss as well. After turning hairstylist for Anand, Sonam also compliments his hair and calls them 'smooth'.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently staying at their Delhi residence and are unable to travel to Mumbai because of the nationwide lockdown. The duo has been entertaining each other while locked at home and sharing videos with fans. Check out-

Not just Sonam, actress Anushka Sharma also turned hairstylist for husband Virat Kohli earlier. She shared a video where she cuts his hair and gives him a new haircut. She wrote: “Meanwhile, in quarantine".

Talking about Sonam and Anand, the duo never shies away from social media PDA. A few days ago, the actress dediacted a mushy post to Anand. In the photo, Sonam is seen showering her love on husband Anand by planting a kiss on his forehead. In her caption, Sonam wrote the lyrics of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds, followed by the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #sleepyhungrybaby. The cute click got a lot of love from fans.

Anand Ahuja reacted to the post and called it super cute. He also complained to her and that she was supposed to sing him the song in-person. He commented, “You were supposed to sing this to me in person after I sang ‘sunshine’! This post is super cute but doesn’t free you from the in person singing promise please! @sonamkapoor.”

