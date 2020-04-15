Video: When Kishore da mesmerised audience with his love songs and chit chat on Doordarshan show

Image Source : YOUTUBE When Kishore da mesmerised audience with his love songs and chit chat on Doordarshan show

Just when a cinephile thinks of legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar, one automatically gets transported to an era loaded with soulful melodies that could make anyone hit the dance floor. While Kishore Da is the only singer who never learned music, his command on the beats, sur and taal was exceptional. He was one of the most soulful voices that the nation witnessed in the golden era. He was considered the master of all trades during his time, from singer, actor, music director to the life of the party,

While many singers today try to follow the footsteps of Kishore Da, not many people know that he used to style himself after the iconic KL Saigal and Pakistani singer Ahmed Rushdi. However, when SD Burman heard Kishore Kumar sing at his elder brother Ashok’s home in 1950, he advised him to develop his own style. Once Kishore Da found his true style, there was no looking back for him.

To date, fans go down the memory lane and listen to Kishore Kumar's love songs in Bollywood movies on the loop. Interestingly, Kishore Kumar was not just a star in the studio but was always the charmer. If you have seen his live shows on Doordarshan, you would know how he used to hypnotize the audience with his voice. Here is a glimpse of one of his iconic shows in which Kishore Kumar is seen garnering endless applause from the audience as he chit chats with them and sings his popular songs like Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, Sama Hai Suhana, Meri Pyari Baheniya, Mera Jeevan Kora Kagaz and others. Watch here-

Doordarshan has brought back its classic TV shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktiman, Office Office, Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi and others after a huge demand from the viewers during the lockdown period. Within the first week of the re-run of Ramayan, the show broke all records when it comes to viewership and made Doordarshan the most-watched channel on TV. According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the show managed to earn the highest-ever rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) program since 2015 when the Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) started measuring the television audience.

Union I&B minister @PrakashJavdekar:



Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting the re-telecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow (Saturday, March 28) on @DDNational



- One episode in the morning 9 am to 10 am

- Another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm pic.twitter.com/LKdHIdXVce — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 27, 2020

