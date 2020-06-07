VIDEO: Sonu Sood arranges buses to send 200 idli vendors back home to Tamil Nadu, gets honoured with aarti

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Sonu Sood arranges buses to send 200 idli vendors back home to Tamil Nadu

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is not going to stop until he helps every migrant worker reach their homes. After arranging multiple buses and chartered plans to help the migrants return to their families, the actor has now sent 200 idli vendors back to their home in Tamil Nadu. The actor, in association with Neeti Goel, arranged buses for the food vendors and they honoured him with aarti.

A video is doing rounds on the internet in which a few women are seen doing aarti of the actor before they load the buses and set for their destination. Sonu is also seen accepting the warm gesture and joining his hands. He also breaks a coconut in front of the buses for good luck and asks them to keep washing their hands and stay safe. Watch the video here-

Sonu Sood has turned out to be the real-life hero for the migrant workers and his fans are in awe of him. The video garanered much attention with netizens complimenting his hard work. One user said, "His deeds look so genuine unlike others who do it for publicity" Another wrote, "Now Sonu seems new RAJNI of Industry."

On Friday, Sonu Sood has funded a chartered plane to fly over 170 migrants to Uttrakhand. Earlier, he has arranged a plane to uplift many Orissa girls and sent them back home to their state. Thanking the actor, Uttrakhand CM on Saturday invited him to the state and revealed that he spoke to him on phone to express his gratuitude. In a Facebook post, he wrote, "Talked to film actor Sonu Sood today on phone to thank him for his humanitarian gesture. He and all religious and social organisations that helped migrants return to their home states have done a commendable job."

आदरणीय @tsrawatbjp जी आप से फ़ोन पर बात कर बहुत अच्छा लगा। आपने जिस सादगी और गर्मजोशी से मेरे प्रयासों की सराहना की उससे मेरे को और बल मिलता है। मैं जल्द ही बद्री-केदार दर्शनार्थ, उत्तराखंड आऊँगा और आपसे मिलूँगा।



जय बाबा केदार। भगवान बद्रीविशाल की जय। https://t.co/Br90N24Jpf — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 6, 2020

Recently, Sonu Sood also featured in a COVID-19 drive video by Jhansi Police. In the video, Sonu Sood says, "All Indians are Corona warriors as they are taking care of themselves and their family members. Some are fighting outside while some by staying at home. I appeal to all of you to listen to this message by Jhansi Police. By following this message, you can keep yourself and your family members safe and help in fighting Corona."

Jhansi Police shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "@SonuSood the messiah of migrant workers is equally concerned for the safety of every household from #COVID19 He makes a fervent appeal to follow the safety guidelines explained by the female constables of @jhansipolice & NCC cadets" The actor also reacted to the video and tweeted, "Well done @jhansipolice . So proud of you. Keep the good work going. Jai hind." Watch the video here-

.@SonuSood the messiah of migrant workers is equally concerned for the safety of every household from #COVID19



He makes a fervent appeal to follow the safety guidelines explained by the female constables of @jhansipolice & NCC cadets #MainBhiKhaki @Uppolice @IPS_Association pic.twitter.com/1u8SFnv88p — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) June 5, 2020

