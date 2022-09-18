Video: Sidharth Malhotra meets fans at India Gate during shooting for Yodha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA FC Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha will be released on November 11

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most loved celebrities in Bollywood. The actor enjoys a massive female fan following who leave no stone unturned to catch the glimpse of their favourite star. Sidharth is currently in Delhi for the shoot of 'Yodha'. On Sunday, he was spotted at the India Gate filming a few important film sequences. And guess what? His fans thronged the India Gate to catch a glimpse of Sidharth. Several images and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Sidharth is seen greeting his fans. He even clicked pictures with them. Check out the viral videos below:

In the viral videos, Sidharth can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt and cargo pants. The actor looked dashing as he met his loving fans.

Prior to Delhi, Sidharth was in Manali for Yodha shoot. Being helmed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, 'Yodha' also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. It is touted as an action thriller.

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming projects

Apart from Yodha, Sidharth will also be seen in Thank God with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi. Recently, the makers unveiled the first song of the film 'Manike' in which Sidharth could be seen grooving with actor Nora Fatehi, Netizens gave a thumbs up to the recreated song. Sharing the song, the actor wrote, "Ayaan Kapoor faces the true test of temptation, Lust/Vaasna...#Manike Song Out Now. #ThankGod in cinemas this Diwali, on 25th October!"

'Thank God' will be facing a big Bollywood clash, on the occasion of Diwali 2022, with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Ram Setu' which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nusshratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. He also has 'Mission Majnu' with Rashmika Mandanna in his kitty.

-with ANI inputs

