VIDEO: Sherlyn Chopra requests Shilpa Shetty to accept her mistake, show sympathy to female victims

Actress Sherlyn Chopra took to social media to share another video addressing the arrest of businessman Raj Kundra in a porn films case. The actress with folded hand requested Kundra's wife Shilpa Shetty to accept her mistake and show compassion towards the female victims in the video going viral on the internet. She captioned it in Hindi, saying, "Hi Shilpa Didi! I request you to show some sympathy towards the victim girls. No one becomes smaller by admitting their mistakes."

In the two-minute-long video, Sherlyn Chopra questioned Shilpa Shetty for her comments during Super Dancer Chapter 4 episode and said, "You expressed that you bow down to all those women who bravely face all the challenges of life, does that also include those helpless victims who courageously recorded their statements at different police stations?"

She added, "These days whenever I post anything on social media, your followers troll me saying that my pictures are photoshopped. But let me tell you that all the investigating agencies of the country are much educated than you, me and your followers. They know how to get into the details. Also, a few days ago I read you post about faith, which made me feel very good. I feel that belief is such a powerful force that it can spread light even in the most hopeless situations. I request you, that being a female, please show some sympathy towards all those helpless girls, who have been urging for justice. They have complete faith in the law of the land."

Earlier, Sherlyn Chopra appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch's Property Cell to record her statement. In her complaint, the actress revealed that in early 2019, Sherlyn alleged that Raj Kundra started kissing her even though she resisted. Reportedly, the businessman landed at her place over an argument related to a text message.

She also claimed that she did not want to get involved with a married man or mix business with pleasure. To which Shilpa Shetty's husband told her his relationship with his wife was complicated and he was stressed most of the time at home.

Last month, a court had rejected the pre-arrest bail application filed by Sherlyn Chopra. In her plea, Chopra had said she apprehended arrest in the case registered under IPC sections 292, 293 (sale of obscene material), as well as relevant provisions the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.