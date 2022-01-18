Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN95 VIDEO: Sara Ali Khan shows her fun side with friends on Maldives vacay

Highlights Sara Ali Khan is seen swaying at the beach with her friends by her side

Sara Ali Khan may very well inspire your fitness journey if you are planning your next beach getaway

Sara has been shooting for her film with Vicky Kaushal in Indore

Sara Ali Khan shared an Instagram reel recently which shows her having fun with her friends during a beach vacay in Maldives. Sara, whose is known to keep a check on her fitness with regular pilates and gym sessions, flaunts her perfectly toned figure in a neon colour bikini set as she rests on a tropical tree and dances on the beach.

Sara's video is sure to inspire your fitness journey if you are planning your next beach vacation. She captioned the video as, "Missing this wind in my hair. Sunkissed face, messy hair. So here’s a glimpse I thought I’d share. All day chilling- not a care Sunrise sunset great vibes everywhere (sic)."

Earlier in September, Sara had shared glimpses from the same vacation which she now revisted in this video. Her perfect bikini pics were praised by the netizens in the comments segment.

Sara also visited the Ganesh Khajrana Temple with her mother Amrita Singh in Indore. Only recently, she shared some pictures of the daughter and mother on social media. This is not the first time Sara has visited a temple. In the past, she has gone to various temples in the country to offer prayers. Last year, Sara and Janhvi Kapoor went to Kedarnath and offered prayers there. Later, Sara also soaked in some divine spirit at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain

On the movies front, Sara has been shooting for her upcoming social comedy opposite Vicky Kaushal. The unit had begun filming in Indore, where the film is set. It is directed by Laxman Utekar of Mimi and Luka Chuppi fame and is a love story with a message. Some pictures of her in a saree and riding pillion while Vicky drove a motorbike had gone viral on social media.