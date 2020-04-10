VIDEO: Salman Khan enjoys breakfast with his 'love' at Panvel farmhouse. Can you guess with whom?

Hours after expressing his gratitude to people for following lockdown orders, Bollywood's Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan enjoyed having breakfast with his 'love' at his Panvel farmhouse where he is these days quarantining with his family amid coronavirus lockdown in the country. He also shared a video of the same on his social media and before you make any guesses, we would like to tell you it's not what you think it is. Yes, the Bharat actor in the same can be seen feeding his horse some greens and also munching on those himself. Well this, comes after we've seen him trying his hands at cooking, sketching and other hobbies.

In the video he shared on Instagram, the actor can be seen enjoying chewing a handful of leaves and also giving the same to his horse. While the person who records the video is enjoying the scene and laughing, Salman finishes the same and says "It's damn good." Captioning the video, Salman wrote, "Breakfast with my love..." Have a look for yourself:

His fans must be aware of the fact that the actor is fond of his horse. Not only him, but his friend Iulia Vantur, who is also staying at the Panvel shared a video of horse-riding on Instagram with a caption, "It has been a while... #iuliavantur #horseriding #beauty #life #sunday #staysafe #isolation."

Before this, he shared pictures of an empty mosque and qabrastan, and wrote, "Wah! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in . God bless n protect each n every 1.. #IndiaFightsCorona (sic)."

He recently shared a video with his nephew and brother Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvaan where he is seen talking about it's not the time of false bravado. He captioned the same as, "#IndiaFightsCoronavirus Be Home n Be Safe."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has come forward to support the daily wage workers of the film industry. Salman had pledged to bear the expenses of 25,000 workers from the film industry amidst the lockdown due to COVID-19. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) received the account details from 19,000 workers.

When India TV contacted Salman Khan's manager and spokesperson Mr. Jordy Patel regarding this initiative, he said: "We have started distributing money to all individual accounts of the daily wage workers as per list sent by federation about 18550 approx. Salman feels that this crisis is not going to end soon so he has pledged that he will again give the workers money next month to overcome their daily needs and required they will he will decide on the third month as well".

