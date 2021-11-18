VIDEO: Salman Khan and niece Ayat feed bananas to monkeys, little one's reaction is priceless

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan and niece Ayat feed bananas to monkeys

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Thursday shared an awwdorable video in which he along with his niece Ayat Sharma could be seen feeding monkeys. Salman held Ayat, who is the second child of Salman’s sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, in his arms as they are surrounded by monkeys. Taking to Instagram, the superstar posted the video of the duo. Initially, Salman is seen giving chips to the monkey. Soon, Ayat joins him in the video. As they serve bananas, Ayat's reaction is priceless. The little one looks overjoyed. Dropping the video, Salman Khan captioned it, "Monkeyyyyyyyyyy (sic)".

For the unversed, Salman Khan shares his birthday with his niece Ayat, who was born on December 27 in 2019.

Salman and Aayush Sharma are currently gearing up for the release of their most-awaited film 'Antim: The Final Truth’. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is set to release later this month. While Aayush Sharma plays a gangster, Salman Khan will be seen as a police officer in the film. Both Aayush and Salman have undergone massive transformations for the film. Aayush Sharma didn't want Salman Khan to do 'Antim: The Final Truth,' asked Arpita to convince him

As the release date of 'Antim: The Final Truth' inches closer, the anticipation and excitement for the film is skyrocketing. Presented by Salman Khan Films, 'Antim' is produced by Salma Khan. The film also features Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles.It is scheduled to be released on 26 November 2021.

Apart from this, Salman Khan will be seen next in 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif. He shot for the film in Russia and Turkey earlier this year. The actor also has ‘Kick 2’ with Jacqueline Fernandez and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Pooja Hegde.