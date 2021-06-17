Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWANT Video: Rakhi Sawant receives first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, sings song from her new music video

Actress and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant received her first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. She took to her Instagram and posted a video that shows her getting her first shot of Covid-19 vaccine. In the clip, she is seen singing a song while getting the jab. Rakhi Sawant shared a video of herself getting the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. She mentioned that she is getting vaccinated by Covishield. She captioned the video, "Ho gayi meri pehli dose ! Ab wait karo meri new video ki : #DreamMeinEntry. Dhamaka Hain! #ComingSoon. #GirlsNightOut # @saregama_official @shabinakhanofficial (sic)."

In the video, Rakhi is heard asking the nurse if the injection would hurt. To which, the nurse says no and asks her to smile for the video. ​Rakhi was heard singing the number "Dream mein entry", a music video she will soon be seen featuring in.

Rakhi Sawant will be seen on Indian Idol 12 this weekend. The actress took to Instagram to share her look from the episode. She promised to entertain her fans on the show. She shared a photo with Indian Idol judges Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar, and host Aditya Narayan.

The actress recently started work on her upcoming web series called "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn", directed by Marukh Mirza.