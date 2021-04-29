Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Video: On World Dance Day Madhuri Dixit launches online dance campaign to reduces mental stress

Madhuri Dixit launched a new online dance campaign on Thursday, on the occasion of World Dance Day. The campaign aims at spreading positivity amid the Covid pandemic. "The '#UnitedByDance' campaign aims at spreading positivity, social happiness, and mental and physical wellness through dance, from the sanctity of everyone's homes," said Madhuri.

Through the initiative, participants will get a chance to join Madhuri in dance, along with dancers and choreographers across the world, from countries including the USA, Singapore, the UAE, and Mauritius, who are doing commendable work in their niche areas of dance.

Recently, Madhuri has taken the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine. The actress posted a photo of herself on social media with a note, in which she urged everyone to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible. She took to her Instagram and posted a smiling picture as she took the shot on her arm by a medical professional. In the photo, the 'Kalank' star is seen wearing a black Kurti, cream dupatta and a face mask and as she receives the vaccine while glancing at the lens.

Dixit wrote, "Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you (and added a vaccine emoji). She also urged people to stay at home amid the tough times, with the hashtag " #StayHomeStaySafe."

The number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising in the second wave of pandemic. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'.

The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress.

-with IANS inputs