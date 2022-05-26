Video: Old clip of Karan Johar's acting debut from 1989 kids' sci-fi show goes viral | Throwback Thursday

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THEINCURATO Old clip of Karan Johar's acting debut goes viral

Karan Johar, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday has been trending on social media platforms. An old clip of him is currently going viral. The clip is from his acting debut in 1989 from the kids' sci-fi TV show 'Indradhanush' in which he was part of the main cast. The show, which aired on state-sponsored Doordarshan with 13 episodes, followed a group of kids, who assemble a computer which is host to an alien prince from Andromeda Galaxy. As one of the kids gets kidnapped, the Prince gives the kids a time machine, resulting in their otherworldly adventures.

The show was shot at the RK Studios in Chembur and was considered by many as ahead of it's time.

It starred actors like Jitendra Rajpal, Ameesha Jhaveri, and Sagar Arya, Vishal Singh, Akshay Anand, with veteran actors Girish Karnad and Vikram Gokhale. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and actress Urmila Matondkar also had supporting roles in the show.

Back in 2020, Karan recounted his experience of shooting the show and how it was his among first times on a set.

He tweeted a long thread saying, "RK Studios is more than a mega institution of Indian cinema, it has also shaped many personal memories for me. My fondest memory wasn't as a director but as an actor! I was 15 & shooting for a TV serial called Indradhanush which was being filmed there & one of my first times on a set. I remember standing at the gate of RK Studios, excited to get on set & walk through the corridors where the great Raj Kapoor created some of the most memorable films."

Karan often goes back to the memory of his acting debut. He once shared a still from the show and wrote, "My first appearance in front of a camera! It was for a television series called INDRADHANUSH! With #akshayeanand! I can’t believe this was 30 years ago." Also read: Inside Karan Johar's 50th Birthday with Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Farah Khan & others | WATCH

