Video of Shakti Kapoor carrying plastic drum to buy liquor during Unlock 1.0 goes viral

After months of lockdown, the government finally announced the Unlock 1.0 under which relaxations on various facilities were provided. In the same, the liquor shops in the country have also resumed their operations. After the unlock was announced, people started stepping out from their houses by taking necessary precautions and our Bollywood celebrities were no different. Pictures of various actors and actresses like--Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakraborty moving out of their houses started spreading on the internet. Sailing in the same boat was veteran actor Shakti Kapoor whose video carrying a plastic drum on his head has gone viral on the internet.

The video was surprisingly shared by the 67-year-old actor in which he was seen with a plastic drum on his head. When someone asks him about where is he going, he replies that he's going to buy liquor. Further, in the comical video, the person who was questioning asks him to bring the liquor for the entire society. Shakti Kapoor in the video was seen wearing a mask along with black t-shirt and shorts. Have a look at the Instagram video here:

A few days back, he shared another video in which he was seen singing a song titled 'Mujhe Ghar Hai Jaana' which was composed by him and dedicated to the migrant workers stranded amid the lockdown. Captioning the post, he wrote, "I pray every one is safe and home."

Shakti Kapoor is one of the most active celebrities on social media and keeps on sharing photos and videos for his fans. Have a look at some of them here:

In a recent interview, the actor expressed his desire of going to various religious places after the lockdown ends.

