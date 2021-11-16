Video of Manoj Bajpayee, Piyush Mishra singing 'Wo purane din' goes viral, watch it here

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Manoj Bajpayee, Piyush Mishra

Of late, a video of Manoj Bajpayee and Piyush Mishra singing 'Wo purane din' on Farooq Sheikh's show popular chat show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the actors can be singing in sync as the host asks them questions about their days of struggle in the industry. On the show, Piyush Mishra shares that he and Manoj Bajpayee know each other from the '90s and recall the time from their theater days. On a special request, the two also sang a song on the show. The song has been shared by a number of fans on social media, including Bigg Boss contestant Vidhi Pandya, who posted the video on her Instagram Story: Watch the video here:

Here's the lyrics of 'Wo purane din':

wo purane din

wo suhane din

ashiqane din

os ki nami me bheege

wo purane din

din guzar gae

hum kidhar gae

piche mudke dekha paya

sab thahar gae

akele hian khade

kadam nahi badhe

chal padenge jab bhi koi

rah chal pade

jaenge kahan

hai kuch pata nahin

keh rahe hian wo

ki unki hai khata nahin

wo suhane din

ashiqane din

os ki nami mein bheege

wo purane din

Meanwhile, it was only recently that actor Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush was honoured at the 67th National Film Awards which were announced earlier this year. The award was presented to him at the Vigyan Bhawan in the capital in the Best Actor category for his film 'Bhonsle'. He was last seen in "Dial 100" premiered on Zee5. It also stars Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar.

Taking about Piyush Mishra, the actor was last seen in MX Player's 'Matsya Kaand'. It is a show, directed by Ajay Bhuyan - revolves around a conman Matsya played by Ravii in which he appears in 11 different avatars.

Sharing more insight into his character in the show, Piyush told IANS, "I am playing a jail inmate who is called 'Pandit ji' by everyone out there. He is one of the very influential characters inside the jail. He is a highly knowledgeable man, well-read, well-informed. He takes classes on Vedas and Indian mythology in the jail and all the inmates listen to him and follow him. One day, he comes across Matsya and he also helped him to get out of some of the difficult situations and eventually he taught Matsya about how to become a conman!"